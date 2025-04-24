SI

Travis Hunter Had Final Four-Word Message to NFL Teams Hours Before NFL Draft

Ryan Phillips

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter at the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay.
Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter at the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Travis Hunter had a strong message seemingly gestured toward any NFL teams thinking about passing him up on draft night.

Hours before the 2025 NFL draft kicked off, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner was asked if there was anything he wanted to say to NFL teams, and he was quick to reply.

"Don't make a mistake," Hunter said.

Hunter is widely considered the best player in the 2025 draft class, and his versatility as a cornerback and wide receiver gives him an extremely high ceiling. A two-time All-American, the Colorado star won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player in 2024, while also winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the country's top receiver.

Many expect Hunter to be the second player selected after the Tennessee Titans take Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick. Which team he'll go to is a mystery, as the Cleveland Browns are fielding trade calls for the No. 2 selection.

According to Hunter, passing up the opportunity to take him would be a mistake.

