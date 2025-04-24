Travis Hunter's Hot Pink Suit Leads Boldest Fits at the NFL Draft
The top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft arrived to the red carpet in Green Bay, and they did not disappointed with their attire for the big event. As several of the best players in the 2025 draft class see their dreams come true, they made sure to bring the glitz and glam to the red carpet.
Here's the top looks the NFL draft red carpet.
Colorado Heisman trophy winning two-way star Travis Hunter came to the draft wearing one of the boldest suits, featuring black pants and a hot pink blazer. Hunter told NFL Network that he opted for the pink and black suit since he doesn't know what team will draft him, and what colors he'll end up repping going forward.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty surprisingly paired his suit with Crocs encrusted with Swarvoski crystals. Jeanty told ESPN of the specialty Crocs, "Just trying to show you can be comfortable and still look fly."
Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden represented his last name by wearing a gold-printed suit for the draft. His suit included a gold bowtie and he also sported a large gold chain and sunglasses.
Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan donned a purple suit to the draft with a lei necklace that his grandmother made for him. He is also wearing a chain that reads "N4LO." McMillan wore No. 4 at Arizona.
Though LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell says he's more of a "boots, jeans guy," he came to the draft sporting a Louis Vuitton green pinstriped suit with white sneakers and a watch.
Star edge rusher Abdul Carter, a projected top-five pick, wore a black sports coat with a silver chain that read "1ncrdbl," which is also his username on X.
Texas A&M defensive end also opted to wear green to the red carpet, sporting a shiny emerald green suit for the draft.
Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell sweetly donned a suit that featured pictures of him as a kid on his path to now getting drafted on the inside of the coat.
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson wore an all-white suit with the best accessory, his national championship ring.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the expected No. 1 pick in the draft, donned a khaki-colored suit for the occasion.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe came to the draft wearing a Chrome Hearts suit along with a sparkly chain that said "baby." His suit also featured pins of his initials in gold. His suit also featured a patch with "Milticket" written on the inside.