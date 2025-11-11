Travis Hunter Injury Timeline: When Can Jaguars Expect Star Dual-Threat to Return?
The Jaguars were hit with some brutal injury news on Tuesday afternoon, as rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is set to miss the remainder of the 2025 season.
After suffering a knee injury during practice in late October, the 22-year-old was placed on injured reserve, with the initial outlook being that he would return at some point later this year. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case. Hunter underwent successful knee surgery to repair his LCL and has officially been ruled out for the remainder of his rookie campaign.
Hunter's rookie season in Jacksonville was a literal two-way effort. Over seven games, he played 67% of snaps on offense, catching 28 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he played 36% of their snaps on defense, and tallied 15 tackles and three passes defensed while holding opponents to a 50% completion rate in coverage. Simply put, Hunter will be missed.
But when can the Jaguars expect their young star back? Let’s take a look at Hunter’s injury timeline.
When can Jaguars expect Travis Hunter to return from his knee injury?
In the Jaguars’ announcement on the matter, they noted that there was no additional damage to Hunter’s knee beyond his LCL, and that he is “expected to return within six months to full football activities.”
Assuming that Hunter’s surgery was performed this week, it would put him on track to return mid-May—just in time for Jacksonville’s offseason program, and surely ready for next summer's training camp in Duval.
The Jaguars sit at 5–4 through the first nine games of the 2025 season and currently sit in the AFC’s final Wild Card spot, making Hunter’s injury that more devastating for the stretch run. Luckily, should all go according to plan, the outlook is promising—with the wide receiver/cornerback expected to be ready to go well before the 2026 regular season rolls around.