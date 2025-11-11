Jaguars Hit With Devastating Injury Update on Two-Way Star Travis Hunter
The Jaguars were hit with some devastating injury news on Tuesday afternoon.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter has undergone season-ending knee surgery to repair his LCL. He is set to miss the remainder of the 2025 season, “with eyes set on 2026.”
Rapoport added that there was no additional knee damage beyond the LCL, and Hunter is expected to return to full football activities within six months.
Hunter was placed on injured reserve in late October after suffering a knee injury in practice. At the time, he hadn’t been officially ruled out for the season—but unfortunately, that is now the case.
The Jaguars made one of the more monumental draft-day trades in history this past April, sending the No. 5 pick in the first round, their second-round pick (No. 36), their fourth-round pick (No. 126), and their 2026 first-round pick to the Browns for the No. 2 pick (and Cleveland's fourth- and sixth-round pick) and the right to draft Hunter.
The 22-year-old played seven games for Jacksonville throughout his rookie year, splitting time at both wide receiver and cornerback. He hauled in 28 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown on offense, while also tallying 15 tackles, three passes defensed, and a 50% completion rate allowed in coverage on defense.
So what will the Jaguars look like without their rookie phenom for the rest of the 2025 season? here’s a look.
Updated Jaguars WR Depth Chart Without Travis Hunter
The Jaguars made a major move at last week’s NFL trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Jakobi Meyers from the Raiders in exchange for a fourth- and a sixth-round pick. The move could not have come at a better time, given Hunter’s new prognosis.
Meyers steps in alongside 2024 first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. and 23-year-old spark plug Parker Washington—among others—in a receiver room desperate for playmakers amid Hunter’s absence.
Here’s a look at Jacksonville’s complete wide receiver depth chart.
WR
WR
WR
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
Parker Washington
Dyami Brown
Tim Patrick
Austin Trammell
Updated Jaguars CB Depth Chart Without Travis Hunter
Hunter’s absence will also hurt Jacksonville on the defensive side of the ball, as the rookie had played 36% of the team’s defensive snaps through their first seven games.
The Jaguars currently have five healthy cornerbacks on their active roster—including one of the league's top nickels in Jourdan Lewis, and former Browns first-round pick Greg Newsome II, who they traded for in early October.
Here’s how the room stack ups, depth chart-wise, without Hunter.
Left CB
Right CB
Nickel/Slot CB
Montaric Brown
Greg Newsome II
Jourdan Lewis
Christian Braswell
Jarrian Jones
Jaguars’ 2025 Outlook Without Travis Hunter
Needless to say, it may be an uphill climb for the Jaguars for the remainder of the 2025 season. Though Hunter is only a rookie, he played a pivotal role on both sides of the ball for Jacksonville. His presence, skillset, and big-play ability will certainly be missed.
At 5–4, the Jaguars currently sit in second place in the AFC South behind the 8–2 Colts. They'll host the Chargers this coming Sunday at Everbank Stadium for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.