SI

Jaguars Hit With Devastating Injury Update on Two-Way Star Travis Hunter

The rookie wide receiver/cornerback will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Mike Kadlick

Travis Hunter is out for the rest of the 2025 season.
Travis Hunter is out for the rest of the 2025 season. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jaguars were hit with some devastating injury news on Tuesday afternoon.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter has undergone season-ending knee surgery to repair his LCL. He is set to miss the remainder of the 2025 season, “with eyes set on 2026.”

Rapoport added that there was no additional knee damage beyond the LCL, and Hunter is expected to return to full football activities within six months.

Hunter was placed on injured reserve in late October after suffering a knee injury in practice. At the time, he hadn’t been officially ruled out for the season—but unfortunately, that is now the case.

The Jaguars made one of the more monumental draft-day trades in history this past April, sending the No. 5 pick in the first round, their second-round pick (No. 36), their fourth-round pick (No. 126), and their 2026 first-round pick to the Browns for the No. 2 pick (and Cleveland's fourth- and sixth-round pick) and the right to draft Hunter.

The 22-year-old played seven games for Jacksonville throughout his rookie year, splitting time at both wide receiver and cornerback. He hauled in 28 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown on offense, while also tallying 15 tackles, three passes defensed, and a 50% completion rate allowed in coverage on defense.

So what will the Jaguars look like without their rookie phenom for the rest of the 2025 season? here’s a look.

Updated Jaguars WR Depth Chart Without Travis Hunter

Brian Thomas Jr
Brian Thomas Jr. remains the Jaguars' de facto WR1. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars made a major move at last week’s NFL trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Jakobi Meyers from the Raiders in exchange for a fourth- and a sixth-round pick. The move could not have come at a better time, given Hunter’s new prognosis.

Meyers steps in alongside 2024 first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. and 23-year-old spark plug Parker Washington—among others—in a receiver room desperate for playmakers amid Hunter’s absence.

Here’s a look at Jacksonville’s complete wide receiver depth chart.

WR

WR

WR

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jakobi Meyers

Parker Washington

Dyami Brown

Tim Patrick

Austin Trammell

Updated Jaguars CB Depth Chart Without Travis Hunter

Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome II
Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome II are the Jaguars' starting cornerbacks. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Hunter’s absence will also hurt Jacksonville on the defensive side of the ball, as the rookie had played 36% of the team’s defensive snaps through their first seven games.

The Jaguars currently have five healthy cornerbacks on their active roster—including one of the league's top nickels in Jourdan Lewis, and former Browns first-round pick Greg Newsome II, who they traded for in early October.

Here’s how the room stack ups, depth chart-wise, without Hunter.

Left CB

Right CB

Nickel/Slot CB

Montaric Brown

Greg Newsome II

Jourdan Lewis

Christian Braswell

Jarrian Jones

Jaguars’ 2025 Outlook Without Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter is out for the remainder of the 2025 season. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Needless to say, it may be an uphill climb for the Jaguars for the remainder of the 2025 season. Though Hunter is only a rookie, he played a pivotal role on both sides of the ball for Jacksonville. His presence, skillset, and big-play ability will certainly be missed.

At 5–4, the Jaguars currently sit in second place in the AFC South behind the 8–2 Colts. They'll host the Chargers this coming Sunday at Everbank Stadium for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published |Modified
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL