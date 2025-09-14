Travis Hunter Injury Watch: Jaguars Two-Way Star Limping After Defensive Play
The Jaguars' two-way star Travis Hunter may have suffered his first NFL injury on Sunday in his Week 2 matchup vs. the Bengals.
Jacksonville increased Hunter's defensive workload this week, and the rookie seemed to be injured on a defensive play in the first half. Before a third down from the Bengals' offense—led by backup quarterback Jake Browning at this point as Joe Burrow was injured on the drive prior—Hunter was seen limping on the field. He went to the sideline and jogged up and down before the medical staff attended to him.
Hunter was back on the field for the Jaguars' offensive drive after the Bengals settled for a field goal. The bad luck for the rookie didn't end there, though, as a pass thrown by Trevor Lawrence intended for Hunter was intercepted by the Bengals defense. It was Lawrence's second interception thrown in a row.
While fans might be concerned about Hunter’s limp, there’s also plenty to be excited about with the two-way phenom, as he pulled off an impressive defensive play earlier in the game.
NFL fans will likely learn more about what happened with Hunter after the Jaguars–Bengals contest ends.