Travis Hunter Misses Jaguars' Friday Practice As Precautionary Move
The Jaguars held Travis Hunter out of Friday's practice as a precautionary move as the two-way rookie star is dealing with an unknown upper body injury, coach Liam Coen told reporters.
Coen emphasized that this is a precautionary move, so Hunter's injury likely isn't too severe. That said, the precautions could carry over into this weekend, as Coen added that he may also hold Hunter out of the Jags preseason game on Sunday against the Saints so that he can get back to 100% ahead of the start of the regular season.
Hunter played both sides of the ball last weekend during Jacksonville's first preseason game vs. the Steelers. He caught two passes for nine yards during his 10 offensive snaps, and he participated in eight defensive snaps.
Hunter admitted after the game that he was nervous to compete in his NFL debut, but he felt better after the first play. It would help calm his nerves more if he was able to get more playing time under his belt before the regular season opener on Sunday, Sept. 7 vs. the Panthers.