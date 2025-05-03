Travis Hunter Reflects on Decision to Play College Football for Deion Sanders
Coming out of high school, Travis Hunter made the unprecedented decision to attend Jackson State University. Hunter, who was originally committed to Florida State, became the first five-star recruit in history to attend an HBCU or FCS school instead of a FBS school. Hunter had the opportunity to go to a variety of powerhouse programs, but chose to attend Jackson State largely for the chance to play under head coach Deion Sanders.
There were multiple reasons that made playing for Sanders an appealing option. Sanders is a former player Hunter admired and he'd get to make an impact on an HBCU program. Still, the most enticing reason for Hunter to go to Jackson State was that Sanders, unlike any other college football head coaches, was willing to let him play on both sides of the football.
Hunter blossomed under Sanders, and quickly became a standout at wide receiver and cornerback at both Jackson State and then Colorado. His talent and play at two positions made him a Heisman trophy winner and one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. He ultimately became the No. 2 pick in the draft after the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to pick him.
"It's a blessing to be able to play for him," Hunter said of Sanders to Jaguars reporter Kainani Stevens. "It got me this far, and I was also able to win the Heisman trophy and win a lot more awards on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball. He let me go out there and just do my thing. He let me be able to be myself, and it got me in a good place, so I was happy I made that decision to go play for him."
Hunter highlighted that Sanders allowed him to be himself, from letting Hunter shine at two positions and as a person, too. In the Jaguars, who valued him so much they traded significant draft capital to pick him, Hunter appears to have landed with another team that will embrace him as both the player and person he is.