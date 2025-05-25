SI

Travis Hunter Surprised His Wife With Unreal New Car at Their Wedding

Andy Nesbitt

Travis Hunter got married on Saturday.
Travis Hunter got married on Saturday. / Travis Register-Imagn Images
In this story:

Travis Hunter has been busy the past month or so. First he got drafted No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then he went through his first workouts at the professional level. And then on Saturday he got married to Leanna Lenee, who he had been dating since around 2022.

The 22-year-old cornerback and wide receiver went big on his wedding day, too, as he surprised his wife with a brand new car (a black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 BRABUS 800) during what looked like the wedding reception.

Here's how that awesome scene played out:

That's a pricey ride:

Congrats to the happy couple.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL