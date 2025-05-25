Travis Hunter Surprised His Wife With Unreal New Car at Their Wedding
Travis Hunter has been busy the past month or so. First he got drafted No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then he went through his first workouts at the professional level. And then on Saturday he got married to Leanna Lenee, who he had been dating since around 2022.
The 22-year-old cornerback and wide receiver went big on his wedding day, too, as he surprised his wife with a brand new car (a black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 BRABUS 800) during what looked like the wedding reception.
Here's how that awesome scene played out:
That's a pricey ride:
Congrats to the happy couple.
