Travis Hunter Was So Excited for Shedeur Sanders to Get Drafted
At one point in the not-so-distant past there was a universe in which a pair of former Colorado Buffaloes stars would have made up two of the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft. When the first round came on Thursday, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter lived up to the billing and was picked No. 2 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, sat and watched as his name went uncalled over the first two and a half days of the draft.
On Saturday Sanders's wait finally ended as the Cleveland Browns picked him in the fifth round. Among the many to share their reactions was Hunter, who FaceTimed into Sanders's draft party for the big moment. He was visibly ecstatic for his old teammate.
Hunter and Sanders were very nearly teammates; the Browns originally held the No. 2 pick and were widely projected to select Hunter leading up to the first round. But Cleveland traded that pick to Jacksonville to take Mason Graham at No. 5, winding up with Sanders four rounds later. What a world that could've been.
A nice moment for Hunter and Sanders after many hard-fought battles alongside one another at Jackson State and Colorado.