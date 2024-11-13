SI

Travis, Jason Kelce Dunked on Jerry Jones for His Weird Comments About the Sun

The brothers broke down the Cowboys owner's thoughts about the sunlight at AT&T Stadium.

Ryan Phillips

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce during an episode of "New Heights."
The Kelce brothers have no idea what Jerry Jones is talking about.

On the latest episode of New Heights, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce covered the topic of the Dallas Cowboys' issues with the sun at AT&T Stadium. Travis weighed in as a pass-catcher and claimed the sun glare into the stadium is "ridiculous" and he has run into issues catching passes while looking into it.

They discussed a clip showing Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb not seeing a potential touchdown pass because he was staring into the glare.

"I'm not gonna lie, playing in that stadium I've f---ing had that problem before. That f---ing glare coming through that end zone in the afternoon is f---ing ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous," Travis said.

Jason pointed out that the obvious solution would be putting shades up, then read Jones's quote about making that change.

"Well, let's tear the damn stadium down and build another one. Are you kidding me? I'm saying the world knows where the sun is. You get to know that almost a year in advance. Someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? Where's the moon?" the Cowboys owner said.

"What the f--- is Jerry talking about?" Travis said, breaking into laughter.

Yeah, I think a lot of us are wondering the same thing.

