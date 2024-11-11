CeeDee Lamb Disagrees With Jerry Jones's Solution for Glare Issue at AT&T Stadium
CeeDee Lamb would really like AT&T Stadium to get some curtains.
On Sunday during the Dallas Cowboys' 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamb couldn't see a ball thrown to him in the end zone by quarterback Cooper Rush. On replay, it was clear Lamb was staring into the now famous sunlight that pours in through windows at AT&T Stadium.
Video is below.
That should have been an easy catch for the All-Pro, but instead the ball harmlessly to the turf because he couldn't see it.
After the game, Lamb discussed the play. When asked what happened he said, "I couldn't see the ball. Couldn't see the ball at all. The sun."
Lamb was then asked if he was in favor of curtains being drawn over those windows to block the sun during games and replied, "Yes. One thousand percent."
While Lamb would like something to change, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't seem to understand the problem. He snapped when someone suggested putting up curtains.
The Cowboys' loss dropped them to 3-6 on the season and 0-4 at home. They made some pretty awful history in the process.