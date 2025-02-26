SI

Chiefs GM Says Travis Kelce Had Big Health Issue Before Bad Game in Super Bowl Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Travis Kelce had just four catches for 39 yards in the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.
Travis Kelce had just four catches for 39 yards in the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Travis Kelce was never a factor in the Kansas City Chiefs' 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX earlier this month. The future Hall of Fame tight end didn't have a catch in the first half before finishing with just four receptions for 39 yards and no touchdowns.

Kelce was seen making a few brutal mistakes during the game and never really looked like himself, which was a stunner even though he's now 35 years old and nearing the end of his career.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said on Tuesday that Kelce was actually suffering from a "big illness" before the game, which could have led to his poor play.

"We’re never going to make excuses and talk about it but he was battling a pretty big illness there before the Super Bowl," Veach said. "Listen, the way the Eagles played it wouldn’t have made a difference but I think Travis is excited to come back."

That part is at the 2:42 mark of this video:

The Chiefs won't make excuses but you have to think whatever Kelce was going through sure didn't help things for him against the Eagles.

