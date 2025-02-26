Chiefs GM Says Travis Kelce Had Big Health Issue Before Bad Game in Super Bowl Loss
Travis Kelce was never a factor in the Kansas City Chiefs' 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX earlier this month. The future Hall of Fame tight end didn't have a catch in the first half before finishing with just four receptions for 39 yards and no touchdowns.
Kelce was seen making a few brutal mistakes during the game and never really looked like himself, which was a stunner even though he's now 35 years old and nearing the end of his career.
Chiefs GM Brett Veach said on Tuesday that Kelce was actually suffering from a "big illness" before the game, which could have led to his poor play.
"We’re never going to make excuses and talk about it but he was battling a pretty big illness there before the Super Bowl," Veach said. "Listen, the way the Eagles played it wouldn’t have made a difference but I think Travis is excited to come back."
That part is at the 2:42 mark of this video:
The Chiefs won't make excuses but you have to think whatever Kelce was going through sure didn't help things for him against the Eagles.