Travis Kelce Became the Saddest Meme After Dropped Pass in Chiefs’ Loss to Texans
On Sunday night, the Chiefs proved that they somehow keep finding new ways to lose.
Kansas City fell 20–10 to the Texans in what felt like a must-win game to improve their playoff chances this winter. With the loss, the Chiefs fell to 6–7 and are on the cusp of missing the postseason for the first time in a decade. The once-Super Bowl hopefuls currently have a 16% chance to make the postseason, according to The Athletic's playoff simulator, and sit at No. 10 in the AFC behind the Colts and Ravens, needing to win out along with a few other things to go their way if they want to salvage their bitter campaign.
Sunday’s loss is one that fell squarely on Patrick Mahomes and Co., as Mahomes had himself a night to forget with three picks and no touchdowns while the offense also suffered from critical drops by Noah Gray, Rashee Rice and others.
Even Travis Kelce wasn't immune to the Chiefs' down-bad woes and had one particular lowlight that he likely wishes he had back: late in the fourth quarter and down one score, Kelce couldn't hold onto a pass and the ball bobbled right into the arms of a Texans defender for Mahomes's third pick of the game.
Here's another look at it:
Kelce finished the loss with just one catch on five targets for eight yards.
After the pitiful play, Kelce was seen sitting on the bench with his eyes closed, perhaps wondering where it all went wrong for his team this game and this season. He remained in that posture for several seconds and, in doing so, became a very, very sad meme: