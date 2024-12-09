Travis Kelce Gave His Candid Thoughts on Chiefs' 'Scary' Win Over Chargers
Make that 15 wins and counting in one-score games for the Kansas City Chiefs after Sunday night’s 19-17 victory at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.
As with many a Chiefs matchup this year, the game came down to the very final second as kicker Matthew Wright doinked in a 31-yard walk-off field goal to seal it for the newly crowned AFC West champions.
Chiefs star Travis Kelce helped run down the clock late in the game with a pivotal catch to secure a fresh set of downs, finishing the night with five receptions for 45 yards. He made some cool NFL history in the process and became the fastest tight end to reach 12,000 career receiving yards (172 games), besting Tony Gonzalez’s previous record of 210 games.
“Way to see it, way to make a play, man,” Kelce said when asked what he and Mahomes tell each other after clutch plays. “It fires you up when you can seal the game like that at the end, it’s always a little scary knowing that you’re down a point having to kick a field goal, I’m way more comfortable trying to score a touchdown there, but that’s just me.”
In the wake of yet another dramatic result for Kansas City, Kelce also discussed the team’s mentality at the end of these intensely stressful games.
“Some situations we haven’t been perfect in, but you know we never stop believing,” Kelce told reporters. “So it’s just an extra ability to dig a little deeper, have that much confidence and play fast and know that the team needs you the most and you gotta be accountable.”
As for his immediate reaction to Wright’s lucky doink: “Bank’s open on Sundays.”