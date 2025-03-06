Travis Kelce Candidly Addressed If Chiefs’ Super Bowl Loss Made Him Want to Come Back
Akin to another native Ohioan sports superstar, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has finally made his decision: He’s coming back to play for at least one more year in the NFL.
Kelce formally announced his intention to return to the Chiefs on a new episode of New Heights where he fielded some tough, hard-hitting questions from his brother, Jason. Early on in the podcast, Kelce was bluntly asked how big of a factor losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles was in his decision-making process.
The 35-year-old called it “probably the biggest factor” and then gave a thoughtful take on his playing future.
“If you would’ve won, would you have come back for another season?” Jason asked Travis.
“I mean it’s a pretty cool way to go out, but I still have this love for the game,” Travis said. “I think I would have thought about it more if we would have won…100% the ending of that game, I feel like I owe the guys that I come into the building with a whole lot more effort and focus. I just don’t know what it was during that game, man. I wasn’t at my best.
“The more that I see clips or watch the film, put myself back into those moments, I’m just like, ‘What the f---?’”
Kelce admitted one mistake he made in the Super Bowl was “unacceptable” but added that he was confident he was playing football for the right reasons this upcoming season.
Kelce, a usual postseason stalwart, finished with just four catches for 39 yards and no touchdowns in the 40-22 blowout loss to the Eagles. Good thing he’ll get one more chance to end his career on a high note—or, at the very least, end it like he wants to.