New Video Shows Travis Kelce's Embarrassing Mistake vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LIX
Travis Kelce wasn't at his best in the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in New Orleans. He fessed up to that on his podcast, New Heights, and apologized to Chiefs fans for the way the season ended. He also addressed his thoughts about possibly retiring from the NFL.
The tight end only had four catches for 39 yards in the loss, all of which came in the second half when the game was out of reach.
Those low numbers weren't the only bad part of his performance. A new video shows a few of his mistakes, including one where he didn't move until well after the snap and then missed a block that led to an easy sack of Patrick Mahomes.
That mistake, as well as two others shown in this video, were not good looks for Kelce.
We'll have to wait and see if that's the last game of Kelce's legendary career, or if he'll be back for another run at a championship. But at 35 years old, things aren't looking great for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.