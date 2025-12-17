Travis Kelce States His Plan for Rest of Chiefs' Season After Missing Playoffs
Travis Kelce and the Chiefs have three games left in the regular season and then they will be done for the year, as the three-time defending AFC champions were eliminated from playoff contention with their 16-13 loss at home to the Chargers.
They will be playing out the string without quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who tore his ACL and LCL in his left knee in the final minutes of Sunday's game and then underwent surgery on Monday.
Kelce didn't speak with the media after Sunday's brutal loss. On Wednesday he finally shared his feelings about the lost season and what he plans to do in his team's final three games.
“We got three games left ... the integrity of who you are as a professional, as a player, you gotta love this s---, man," Kelce said on his podcast, New Heights, via US Weekly. "And Chiefs Kingdom, we’re gonna give you everything we got. There’s no question about that. There’s only one way I do things, there’s only one way Coach Reid does things, and if we’re gonna go out there and play some football, we’re gonna do it the right way and keep trying to get these things fixed and end on the highest note we can.”
Kelce added:
“It’s an honor to be out there, it’s an honor to feel the soreness after a game because you were actually out there. You’re f------ doing it. And no matter if you’re getting the f------ ball thrown to you, no matter if you’re blocking your tail off ... it’s an honor to be out there in a uniform, playing for the guys around you, playing for your family, playing for the people back home that are watching you, that have known you since you were a little kid dreaming about this moment.”
Kelce also spoke about Mahomes and the crushing injury he suffered against the Chargers.
“He’s a warrior, man. I’m telling you,” Kelce said of Mahomes. “This guy’s played through everything, battled through everything, has been crowned champion because he’s battled through everything. And he’s gonna battle through this, it’s the only way this guy is wired. He’s a fearless, fearless warrior when it comes to this football thing and he’s gonna make sure that he comes back stronger than ever. Hopefully the Chiefs can get him back as soon as possible. I know he’s gonna be doing everything he can to get back on the field for the Chiefs as soon as possible.”
The Chiefs, who had been to seven straight AFC championship games, will wrap up their season with games against the Titans, Broncos and Raiders. It will be interesting to see how Kelce and his teammates finish out the year now that they can't make the playoffs.