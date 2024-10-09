Travis Kelce Had Comical Line About What Went Through His Head Before Sweet Lateral
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are one of just two undefeated teams left in the NFL after beating the New Orleans Saints, 26-13, on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Now the two-time defending champions get to enjoy their bye week before traveling to San Francisco to face the 49ers in a key Week 7 game.
The Chiefs tight end spent some of his week off recording his weekly podcast, New Heights, with his brother Jason. One of the best moments from the episode was a fun chat between the two brothers about Travis's cool lateral against the Saints.
When asked what was going through his head at that moment, Travis said:
"It all happens so fast. I kind of black out, which I’m sure Coach Reid is going to love hearing."
Kelce credited running back Samaje Perine for the success of the play and also added that they do work on it on practice a lot, which Reid said during the game.
Here's that conversation:
Too good.