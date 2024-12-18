Travis Kelce Sounded Confident About Patrick Mahomes’s Status After Ankle Injury
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s latest comments about his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, should give fans a small dose of reassurance in light of Mahomes’s ankle injury last Sunday.
Mahomes suffered a mild high ankle sprain in Week 15’s win over the Cleveland Browns and noticeably limped off the field as he was replaced in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs haven’t yet made a decision on their starting quarterback for this Saturday’s game against the Houston Texans, but Kelce sounded confident that Mahomes would suit up.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen for Christmas, but I know this weekend I’m pretty sure—Pat’s been taking all the reps this week,” Kelce said on New Heights on Wednesday. “We all know Pat is one of the toughest guys in the league. He’s going to play through anything and everything that he possibly can all while making sure the team’s best interest is there.”
“He’s going to tape it up, he’s going to be just fine,” Jason, his brother, echoed.
Neither seemed to be too worried about Mahomes’s availability for the rest of the year, though Jason did take a hilarious, light-hearted jab at the Kansas City quarterback’s “weak ankles.”
No red alerts for the Chiefs so far as they head into their final three games of the regular season.