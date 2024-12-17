Patrick Mahomes Delivers Positive Comparison on Ankle Sprain Ahead of Texans Game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will practice on Tuesday on a limited basis ahead of Saturday's contest against the Houston Texans after suffering a high ankle sprain in the team's 21-7 win against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.
While Mahomes has been described as week-to-week with the injury, it is unclear if he'll give it a go on a short week against the Texans. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz will step in if Mahomes is not ready to go on Saturday. Mahomes told reporters on Tuesday that his injury has responded "better, quicker" than the high ankle sprain that he suffered in the playoffs two years ago when Kansas City went on to win the Super Bowl.
That update tracks with the slightly optimistic one from head coach Andy Reid on Sunday, and Mahomes has talked about the injury plenty since it occured Sunday.
But even if Mahomes is feeling better than anticipated, it remains to be seen if the Chiefs will risk further injury to their star quarterback's ankle by having him suit up to play on Saturday. Considering this wild stretch of the season where the Chiefs play three times in 11 days, it seems as though resting Mahomes will at least be considered so that he's healthy for the postseason.
The Chiefs are still vying for the top seed in the AFC. Kansas City is 13-1 with three games remaining, with the Buffalo Bills (11-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) still competing for an outside chance at the top seed in the conference.