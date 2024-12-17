SI

Patrick Mahomes Delivers Positive Comparison on Ankle Sprain Ahead of Texans Game

The Chiefs star provided an update on his injured ankle ahead of Saturday's game vs. Houston.

Mike McDaniel

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes detailed the severity of his injured ankle.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes detailed the severity of his injured ankle. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will practice on Tuesday on a limited basis ahead of Saturday's contest against the Houston Texans after suffering a high ankle sprain in the team's 21-7 win against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

While Mahomes has been described as week-to-week with the injury, it is unclear if he'll give it a go on a short week against the Texans. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz will step in if Mahomes is not ready to go on Saturday. Mahomes told reporters on Tuesday that his injury has responded "better, quicker" than the high ankle sprain that he suffered in the playoffs two years ago when Kansas City went on to win the Super Bowl.

That update tracks with the slightly optimistic one from head coach Andy Reid on Sunday, and Mahomes has talked about the injury plenty since it occured Sunday

But even if Mahomes is feeling better than anticipated, it remains to be seen if the Chiefs will risk further injury to their star quarterback's ankle by having him suit up to play on Saturday. Considering this wild stretch of the season where the Chiefs play three times in 11 days, it seems as though resting Mahomes will at least be considered so that he's healthy for the postseason.

The Chiefs are still vying for the top seed in the AFC. Kansas City is 13-1 with three games remaining, with the Buffalo Bills (11-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) still competing for an outside chance at the top seed in the conference.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL