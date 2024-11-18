SI

Travis Kelce Cooked By NFL Fans for Brutally Quiet Game in Chiefs' Loss to Bills

Kelce was held to two catches and eight yards in the loss to Buffalo Sunday.

Blake Silverman

Chiefs tight end Kelce prior to the game against the Bills.
Chiefs tight end Kelce prior to the game against the Bills. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
After leading the Kansas City Chiefs in targets and catches just last week, Travis Kelce was awfully quiet during Kansas City's loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday. He was targeted four times which resulted in only two grabs and eight yards.

Buffalo spoiled the Chiefs' perfect season as Patrick Mahomes wasn't able to get Kelce going. NFL fans were quick to highlight the star tight end's silent game as he and the Chiefs were stunted by the Bills defense:

Kelce himself even appeared to give a nod to the Bills' efforts to stop him. Or, maybe, he sarcastically congratulated Buffalo, hoping to see them again in the playoffs:

His rough game comes after three strong weeks, where he combined for 32 receptions, 254 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Kelce, Mahomes and the Chiefs have the first blemish on their record, now sitting at 9-1. They travel to Carolina next week for an opportunity to bounce back against the Panthers.

