Travis Kelce Seemed to Give the Bills a Golf Clap While Walking Off Field After Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs' unbeaten streak is over. After winning (including the postseason) 15 straight games, the Buffalo Bills were the first to tally one in the loss column for the Chiefs since the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas of 2023.
It was a gutsy win that included Josh Allen barreling downfield on a fourth down where he needed two yards. Instead, he ricocheted off defenders and powered his way to a touchdown, which wound up giving Buffalo a nine-point lead after the extra point.
Buffalo intercepted Patrick Mahomes on their final drive of the game to seal the win. The pass was intended for Travis Kelce, who had just two receptions in the game for eight yards.
Afterward, cameras caught Kelce giving a golf clap:
Some took it as a sarcastic applause toward Buffalo. Others viewed it as an authentic sign of surrender, a "good game" if you will.
Whatever the true meaning, we may never know.
It was an incredible game that has NFL fans hoping these two teams will meet in the postseason once again this year.Since 2020, these two AFC teams have become rivals, facing off eight times, with the series split at an even 4-4. Kansas City, crucially, is 3-0 in the postseason contests in that window, taking two divisional games and one AFC Championship from Buffalo.