Travis Kelce’s Dad Shares New Details of Special Taylor Swift Proposal
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story looks like it's going to get a happy ending after the couple officially announced their engagement Tuesday afternoon.
As for when exactly Kelce got on one knee to pop the question, Papa Kelce had all the answers.
Shortly after the engagement news broke, Ed Kelce spilled the deets on Kelce's special proposal to his now-fiancée, revealing that Kelce proposed to Swift roughly two weeks prior and that Kelce had been planning this for months.
"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," Ed said in an exclusive interview with News 5's John Kosich. "He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off 'til this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."
The proposal took place at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri—which is less than a 30-minute drive from Arrowhead—and included a very standard wine-and-dine routine.
"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine.' ... They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," Ed said. "They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."
Ed added he talked to his son about when he was going to announce the engagement, and Travis said, "Whenever Taylor says so."
Looks like Swift wears the pants in the relationship—but most of us already knew that.