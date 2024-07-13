SI

Travis Kelce Dances to Taylor Swift Song While Teeing Off at Celebrity Golf Tournament

Tom Dierberger

Travis Kelce greets the crowd during the “Tight Ends & Friends” concert in Nashville last month.
Travis Kelce greets the crowd during the “Tight Ends & Friends” concert in Nashville last month. / Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean / USA
In this story:

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce enjoyed a quick tribute to his girlfriend Taylor Swift on Friday at the American Century Championship, an annual celebrity golf tournament near Lake Tahoe.

While teeing off on the lively 17th hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Kelce was met with a remixed edition of Swift's song "Lavender Haze." He bobbed his head in approval before strolling up to his ball and mashing his tee shot with an iron while the song blared in the background.

Kelce played the first round of the tournament alongside his older brother, Jason Kelce. Travis Kelce finished the day with -2 points in the tournament's Stableford scoring system, good for 62nd place in a field of 90 golfers.

But like any golf round, one good shot can turn the whole day around. Jason Kelce experienced that Friday, as he finished second-to-last in the round with -24 points but won the longest drive competition by smashing a drive 322 yards. Travis Kelce won that contest last year.

In addition to the fun round on the links, Travis Kelce won a karaoke competition on Thursday night and gave Swift a funny shout-out while accepting the tiny trophy.

Does it get any better than Lake Tahoe in the summer time? Probably not.

Published
Tom Dierberger

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NFL