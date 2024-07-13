Travis Kelce Dances to Taylor Swift Song While Teeing Off at Celebrity Golf Tournament
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce enjoyed a quick tribute to his girlfriend Taylor Swift on Friday at the American Century Championship, an annual celebrity golf tournament near Lake Tahoe.
While teeing off on the lively 17th hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Kelce was met with a remixed edition of Swift's song "Lavender Haze." He bobbed his head in approval before strolling up to his ball and mashing his tee shot with an iron while the song blared in the background.
Kelce played the first round of the tournament alongside his older brother, Jason Kelce. Travis Kelce finished the day with -2 points in the tournament's Stableford scoring system, good for 62nd place in a field of 90 golfers.
But like any golf round, one good shot can turn the whole day around. Jason Kelce experienced that Friday, as he finished second-to-last in the round with -24 points but won the longest drive competition by smashing a drive 322 yards. Travis Kelce won that contest last year.
In addition to the fun round on the links, Travis Kelce won a karaoke competition on Thursday night and gave Swift a funny shout-out while accepting the tiny trophy.
Does it get any better than Lake Tahoe in the summer time? Probably not.