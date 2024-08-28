Travis Kelce Expertly Broke Down Patrick Mahomes’s Behind-the-Back Pass
Travis Kelce spilled the tea on the play of the Kansas City Chiefs preseason in the season premiere of New Heights on Wednesday.
Kelce admitted to his brother, Jason, that he was the one who “screwed up” what would turn out to be one of the coolest highlights of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s career. Mahomes threw a nifty, behind-the-back pass to Kelce during the Chiefs’ preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 19, pulling off something he’s never done before in a live game.
The play naturally went viral, but Kelce sounded very apologetic for his mistake.
“Here’s the thing, when you’re in preseason, you don’t get a week to prepare for the game plan,” Kelce said. “Basically, I wasn’t in tune with the game plan, and Pat Mahomes, he had something in the back of his head when I walked across the line of scrimmage, just like ‘What’d you say?’ that I didn’t know what I was doing. So he was going to have to make something shake.
“And that’s why we love playing with Pat Mahomes, ladies and gentlemen. Because even when you f--- up, he makes you right… I felt Pat pull the football and start to roll out, and I was literally just gonna start to run that way, like ‘Oh, he might need my help in blocking, he might need my help to be available.’ So when I turned around, he was like in mid behind-the-back pass like a sports card. It was just like slow motion, and the ball was just floating to me. Sure enough, I knew it was third and short, so I just made sure that I got the sticks there.”
Fans probably didn’t mind Kelce’s flub, though. Here’s to both Chiefs stars making more history on the field together this upcoming NFL season.