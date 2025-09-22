SI

Travis Kelce Did Something Nice for Fans During Chiefs’ Win vs. Giants

Killa Trav was killin' it with kindness on Sunday.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce had a nice gesture for fans during Sunday night's win over the Giants.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce had a nice gesture for fans during Sunday night's win over the Giants. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Chiefs finally have their first win of the 2025 season after defeating the Giants in a sluggish Sunday Night Football matchup. After a slow first half, Kansas City scored their first touchdown at the start of the third quarter to build a double-digit lead and never looked back, taking home a hard-fought 22-9 win.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce had another quiet night hauling in four of seven targets for 26 yards, marking his third straight game with four or fewer catches this year (five straight games if you count his last two postseason performances against the Eagles and Bills).

But the veteran tight end didn't let that stop him from doing something nice for Chiefs fans who stayed until the very end to watch Kansas City close out the win. As the NBC broadcast spoke about the Chiefs perhaps finding their groove against the Giants, Kelce was seen walking over to stands and tossing his football gloves to a few lucky fans.

Check out that kind gesture below:

Who knew Taylor Swift's future husband had such a big heart?

The Chiefs (1-2) will look to stay in the win column when they take on the Ravens next Sunday.

