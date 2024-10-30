Travis Kelce Made Funny Admission About How He Felt After Scoring First TD of Season
The intro line at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert, “It’s been a long time coming,” would also appropriately apply to Travis Kelce’s first touchdown of the NFL season in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Kelce enjoyed his best performance of the year last Sunday with 10 catches for 90 yards and one score as he works his way up to prime midseason form during Kansas City’s 7-0 unbeaten streak.
With 75 career regular season touchdowns through 12 years with the Chiefs, Kelce usually doesn’t have to worry about getting in the end zone. His touchdown celebration, however, could use some work.
Kelce revealed how he felt after scoring his first touchdown in the Raiders game on this week's episode of New Heights.
“About damn time,” Kelce told his brother, Jason. “It felt good to be in the end zone, I haven’t felt that end zone in a long time. It was kind of like, ‘Oh s---, what do I do now?’... It’s like, when you go back home, you’re just like, ‘Well now what do I do? Do I go to see this person first or that person first, do I go to the high school, do I go to my favorite restaurant?’”
The Chiefs star ended up going with the classic spike to celebrate his first tuddy.
“I was lucky my guy D-Hop came over and saved me ‘cause I was kind of just sitting there not doing a god--- thing.”
The Chiefs will look to continue their winning ways in Week 9 when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium.