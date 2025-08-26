Travis Kelce's Funny 'Swifties' Instagram Comment Resurfaces After Engagement News
On Tuesday, Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in a sweet Instagram post, headlined by a picture of the tight end down on one knee. And shortly thereafter, the social media team for his New Heights dug up one of his old Instagram comments that perfectly met the moment.
"Dream big swifties!!" Kelce wrote in the now years-old comment, a perfect reminder of the big swing the tight end took when attempting to get Swift his number back in 2023.
The comment was originally left under a clip from Kelce's appearance on actor and Chiefs fan Rob Riggle's podcast, Riggle's Picks. In the video, initially shared in November 2023, Travis is answering questions from Swift's fans, who were essentially roasting him for going out on a limb for their fave.
Kelce, however, had the perfect reply: "If your dreams aren't bigger than you, then there's a problem with your dreams, alright?" he said, before later doubling down on that assertion with his note in the comment section.
It's good advice always, but especially now that the pair are engaged. What if Kelce hadn't gone for it? The rare social media post that aged extremely well.