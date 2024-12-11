SI

Travis Kelce Heaps Praise on Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Ryan Phillips

Herbert has only thrown one interception through 13 games this season.
Herbert has only thrown one interception through 13 games this season. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Travis Kelce is once again handing out praise to a division rival quarterback.

On the latest episode of New Heights, the younger Kelce brother talked about his Kansas City Chiefs beating the Los Angeles Chargers 19-17 this week to clinch their ninth-straight AFC West title. As part of the discussion, Kelce singled out Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for praise.

He said, "You can't tell me that Justin Herbert isn't one of the f---ing best quarterbacks in the National Football League, man."

Jason Kelce agreed saying, "Dude, he's ballin' this year. He's had some games, he can sling that pill."

Travis jumped back in, "I mean, he's ballin' every year."

It was similar to his very explicit take on Bo Nix's play after the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Denver Broncos earlier this year.

Herbert's numbers are actually down a bit this season, but that likely has more to do with head coach Jim Harbaugh's run-heavy attack. He currently ranks 17th in the NFL in passing yards (2,764), 15th in yards per attempt (7.6), 21st in completion percentage (63.9%), 21st in touchdown passes (14), 19th in QBR (57.0) and 13th in passer rating (98.4).

There are two important stats worth noting. Herbert has only thrown one interception and the Chargers are 8-5 and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt.

Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Chargers in both matchups this season.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL