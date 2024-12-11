Travis Kelce Heaps Praise on Chargers QB Justin Herbert
Travis Kelce is once again handing out praise to a division rival quarterback.
On the latest episode of New Heights, the younger Kelce brother talked about his Kansas City Chiefs beating the Los Angeles Chargers 19-17 this week to clinch their ninth-straight AFC West title. As part of the discussion, Kelce singled out Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for praise.
He said, "You can't tell me that Justin Herbert isn't one of the f---ing best quarterbacks in the National Football League, man."
Jason Kelce agreed saying, "Dude, he's ballin' this year. He's had some games, he can sling that pill."
Travis jumped back in, "I mean, he's ballin' every year."
It was similar to his very explicit take on Bo Nix's play after the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Denver Broncos earlier this year.
Herbert's numbers are actually down a bit this season, but that likely has more to do with head coach Jim Harbaugh's run-heavy attack. He currently ranks 17th in the NFL in passing yards (2,764), 15th in yards per attempt (7.6), 21st in completion percentage (63.9%), 21st in touchdown passes (14), 19th in QBR (57.0) and 13th in passer rating (98.4).
There are two important stats worth noting. Herbert has only thrown one interception and the Chargers are 8-5 and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt.
Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Chargers in both matchups this season.