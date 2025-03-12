SI

Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce Tried Singing on 'New Heights,' and It Didn’t Go Well At All

Ryan Phillips

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce on "New Heights."
We may have found the one thing Jason and Travis Kelce can't do.

The brothers are both future Pro Football Hall of Famers, are outstanding on camera and in interviews and have a wildly successful podcast. Jason can even sing. But we now know the two brothers absolutely cannot harmonize together.

On the latest episode of New Heights, the brothers attempted to sing in the same key at the same time. It did not go well. They simply couldn't get on the same page and had a really hard time holding it together.

Look, just because Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift that doesn't mean he can sing.

Travis recently announced he was returning to the Chiefs for another season after Kansas City fell just short of winning a third consecutive Super Bowl. The Chiefs lost to Jason Kelce's old team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

He'll have a chance to prove he's still a better tight end than a singer in 2025.

