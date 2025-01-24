Travis Kelce Gives Josh Allen the Ultimate Compliment Before Bills-Chiefs
Before the Kansas City Chiefs face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for the fourth time in the postseason, Travis Kelce was one of the many Chiefs players that shared high praise for Allen.
Kelce, himself a future Hall of Famer, did not just give a standard compliment toward Allen, but went out of his way to say that Allen is the type of player he dreamt of being growing up.
"Josh is who I used to dream of being like in the NFL," Kelce said of Allen. "Big athletic quarterback, big arm, being able to be a dual-threat guy. ... His ability to do everything. You can tell he's took the bull by the horns and really been their leader up front and channeled that. Guys come in and out of the building and he's the main piece in there making that thing go. I have so much respect for that guy."
As Kelce shared his praise for Allen he also joked: "I never had the arm talent that Josh has so they kicked me over to tight end."
Along with Kelce, Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu said of Allen: "I think he's a beast. I think he's top five in the league. I think this has been his best year. I have the utmost respect for him. He's a baller."
Defensive end George Karlaftis, who had three sacks against the Houston Texans last Saturday, added: "He really can do it all. ... We're going to have our hands full."
As the Chiefs look to advance to their third straight Super Bowl, Allen is the main block standing in their way. The Chiefs have gotten the better of Allen in every one of their postseason matchups, but Allen was part of the lone team to defeat the Chiefs' starters this season.
Between his ability to make unreal throws while falling toward the sideline, laser the football down the field, or weave his way for a touchdown as a runner, Allen's unique talents will keep the Chiefs' hands full on Sunday.