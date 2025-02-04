Travis Kelce Drew a Massive Crowd of Media on Super Bowl Opening Night
Travis Kelce is still a main attraction in the NFL.
On Monday during Super Bowl opening night, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end drew a massive crowd of media around his table.
Given his Hall of Fame credentials, back-to-back Super Bowl titles, wildly successful podcast, and, oh yeah, his relationship with Taylor Swift, it's not surprising the man draws a crowd.
Kelce is one of the best tight ends of all time, and will almost certainly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he's eligible for induction. But his popularity has spiked over the last two years due to his high-profile relationship with Swift. That rise has coincided with the success of New Heights, the podcast he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.
The 35-year-old, seven-time All-Pro is now one of the most popular athletes on the planet, and that showed on Monday night. He'll cement that status even more if the Chiefs can beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Super Bowl LIX.