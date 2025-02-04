SI

Travis Kelce Drew a Massive Crowd of Media on Super Bowl Opening Night

Ryan Phillips

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs arrive at Super Bowl Opening Night. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Travis Kelce is still a main attraction in the NFL.

On Monday during Super Bowl opening night, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end drew a massive crowd of media around his table.

Given his Hall of Fame credentials, back-to-back Super Bowl titles, wildly successful podcast, and, oh yeah, his relationship with Taylor Swift, it's not surprising the man draws a crowd.

Kelce is one of the best tight ends of all time, and will almost certainly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he's eligible for induction. But his popularity has spiked over the last two years due to his high-profile relationship with Swift. That rise has coincided with the success of New Heights, the podcast he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The 35-year-old, seven-time All-Pro is now one of the most popular athletes on the planet, and that showed on Monday night. He'll cement that status even more if the Chiefs can beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Super Bowl LIX.

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

