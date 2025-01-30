Travis Kelce Had NSFW Reply to Jason's Question About Chiefs Possible Three-Peat
The Kansas City Chiefs are in unchartered NFL territory.
After defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC championship game, the Chiefs became the first team that had won back-to-back Lombardi Trophies to reach the Super Bowl in year three. That historical accomplishment also means, of course, that the Chiefs can become the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls, or three-peat.
During the latest episode of New Heights, which premiered on Wednesday, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was asked by his brother and co-host Jason about Kansas City's historic opportunity in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs star had a blunt, NSFW reply before his brother could even finish the question.
"I don't give a f--- about a g-- d--- record," Kelce said. " I want a Super Bowl this year."
After joking that the Chiefs are talking about the three-peat "non-stop," Kelce, in all seriousness, said that Kansas City is adopting the same approach that has served them so well in recent years as they prepare for Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"It hasn't been mentioned one time outside of being asked about it in the media," Kelce said. "Everybody in the building is just focused on doing their job. That's how we got here. That's how we got the first one. That's how we got the second one. It's the only way you win football games and get to the Super Bowl is if you focus on the task at hand."
Kelce knows the Eagles, whom Kansas City defeated in Super Bowl LVII, will be eyeing revenge this year.
"And we got a huge task coming up. Man, it's gonna be electric. It's gonna be absolutely electric. We know Philly's got the sour taste in their mouth from the last one and they're a hell of f------ football team. This will be the best team we played all year."
Super Bowl LIX kicks off on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.