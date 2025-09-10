Travis Kelce Shared Blunt Quote on Injuring Xavier Worthy in Chiefs’ Week 1 Loss
The Chiefs didn't get the start they wanted in their season-opening loss to the Chargers in Week 1, a painful blow made worse by the fact that star wide receiver Xavier Worthy left the game due to a shoulder injury.
Worthy got hit by his own teammate, Travis Kelce, while running a route on the Chiefs' first drive of the game and is currently day-to-day. Kelce opened up on the latest episode of New Heights about the play in which he collided with Worthy, sharing his honest thoughts on what was going through his mind early in the game:
"I'll take the most accountability myself. I wasn't ready for that first drive, I ran into one of my guys and offed him out of the game," Travis said. "That's one of the most frustrating parts and it's hard to get your juices going knowing you just hurt a guy."
Kelce's brother, Jason, then asked exactly where the play went wrong from Travis's standpoint.
"I'm supposed to be running my route at depth for Worthy so it's frustrating for me. I was trying to kind of set up my guy to be able to get in a position to—and it all just happened pretty quick," Travis said. "I just got to be better, man. I'm 13 years in the league, there's no excuse for me running into my own guys like that and being able to play fast and help him out. Worthy had his guy beat and we're out the gate and that game starts completely different.
"I'm not sure where [Worthy] is exactly health-wise, but i'm hoping that we get him back as fast as possible because he means so much to this team. ... I can see that guy and how hard he works and I can see his game getting better and I know he's going to take the league by storm when he gets back."
It sounds like Kelce is extremely remorseful of how the play went down, but clearly still has hope that Worthy can return soon and make an immediate impact.
In the meantime, the Chiefs will have to rely on receivers Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster in the passing game as they prepare for a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles on Sunday.