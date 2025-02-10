Travis Kelce Has Catchless First Half for Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX vs. Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs scored zero—I repeat, zero—points in the first half of their Super Bowl LIX contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, and now enter the second half down 24-0.
The 24-point deficit is the largest since the Denver Broncos trailed 22-0 to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.
Not only did star quarterback Patrick Mahomes leave the first half throwing two interceptions while completing just five of 11 attempts, but tight end Travis Kelce didn't catch a single pass. He was thrown at just two times.
For context, Kelce has hauled in 31 passes for 350 yards and two touchdowns in his first four Super Bowl appearances—and is also the NFL's postseason record holder for touchdowns by a tight end (20) and receiving yards by a tight end (2,029).
It was the first time in Kelce’s career that he went without a catch in the first half of a playoff game.
We'll see if the Chiefs can mount a comeback, but as things sit right now, it looks like the Eagles will win their first Super Bowl since 2017.