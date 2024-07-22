SI

Travis Kelce’s New Mustache at Chiefs Training Camp Led to Lots of Jokes

Andy Nesbitt

Travis Kelce brought back his mustache for the Chiefs' training camp.
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back to work at training camp as they are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

The star tight end had a busy offseason traveling the world with his popstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, but he's now ready to get back to his All-Pro ways with Patrick Mahomes and rest of the Chiefs' offense.

Kelce also apparently was eager to get back to an old look of his, as he brought back his mustache, which was captured in all of its beauty by the Chiefs' social media team.

Check out his new look.

NFL fans had lots of jokes about that:

