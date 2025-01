Travis Kelce Helped Light a Fire Under Chiefs Returner Ahead of Key Play vs. Bills

#Chiefs WR @nikkoremigio on what Travis Kelce told him after he fair caught the first punt of the AFC Championship game πŸ‘€πŸ”Š



"That's not being great bro..."



Remigio took the next punt for 41 yards 😏@tkelce @heykayadams @chiefs | #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/JKbz0C5CGT