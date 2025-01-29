Mics Caught Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Celebrating Chiefs' Super Bowl Berth
After the Kansas City Chiefs won their third consecutive AFC championship game, and the fourth of Travis Kelce's career, the future Hall of Fame tight end found the two most important women in his life on the field: his mother Donna and girlfriend Taylor Swift.
The CW's Inside the NFL caught footage of the postgame conversation between the three. Kelce had a quiet game as a receiver—two receptions for 19 yards—but made his impact felt on a huge block on Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop on Patrick Mahomes's 10-yard touchdown run that put the Chiefs up 29–22.
"I loved the way you blocked for Patrick in the end zone," Donna Kelce said.
"It was amazing," Taylor Swift added.
With the Chiefs on the precipice of a Super Bowl threepeat—an unprecedented feat for the Super Bowl era—the 35-year-old Kelce made clear that he's going to put his body on the line.
"I'm trying to win a third one, mom," he said. "I'm doing anything I possibly can. I'll run through a wall."
Swift is experiencing her second Chiefs season after her relationship with Kelce began. While last season culminated in a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs had to earn their trip to the game with an AFC championship win at the Baltimore Ravens. Kansas City earned the No. 1 seed this season, and therefore had crucial homefield advantage for their 32–29 win over the Bills.
She was blown away by the atmosphere of a home championship game victory as red and gold confetti fell around them.
"Oh my god, this is so insane. Look at this, look at this. This is not a real life situation."
Next up: a trip to New Orleans, where Kelce and the Chiefs will play for a historic third consecutive Super Bowl win, and the fourth of the tight end's legendary career. They draw a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, a 38–35 classic in which Travis's Chiefs edged out his brother Jason's Philadelphia Eagles.