Travis Kelce’s Petty Move After Chargers DB Got Ejected Didn’t Age Well

Andy Nesbitt

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs were officially eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will be watching the NFL playoffs from home this season as they were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday with their loss at home to the Chargers.

The Chiefs, who have won three straight AFC titles and have been to the Super Bowl in five of the past six seasons, will now be playing out the string the rest of the way after falling to the Chargers, 16-13. Making matters even worse was that Patrick Mahomes left the game with a few minutes left after suffering a knee injury.

Tempes flared in the fourth quarter when Chargers safety Tony Jefferson was ejected after his vicious hit on Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Here's that play:

While Jefferson walked off the field Travis Kelce was seen waving goodbye, in what was a bit of a petty move by the future Hall of Famer:

That didn't age well for Kelce and the Chiefs as they ended up losing the game.

NFL fans roasted Kelce over that move:

The Chiefs finish their season with games against the Titans, Broncos, and Raiders.

