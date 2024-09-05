Travis Kelce’s Pregame Outfit for Ravens-Chiefs Had NFL Fans Making Jokes
The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs kick off their 2024 NFL season Thursday night at home when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs are looking to make history this year, as no team has ever won three straight Super Bowls.
One reason why they could very well get that done is that Travis Kelce is back and ready to put up more big numbers with his good pal, all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two have become a dominant duo over the years and Chiefs fans hope that can continue this season.
Kelce was fired up upon his arrival at Arrowhead on Thursday:
Fans, meanwhile, had jokes about that outfit and his overall vibe:
