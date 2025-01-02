Travis Kelce Had Priceless Reaction to Being Caitlin Clark’s Favorite Chiefs Player
Three-time Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce has probably received every compliment in the book at this point in his NFL career, especially after making a special piece of Kansas City Chiefs history last week.
When the praise comes from WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, though, it means a little bit more.
Clark joined New Heights on Thursday as a highly anticipated podcast guest and spoke about her longstanding Chiefs fandom, as the Indiana Fever guard has supported Kansas City ever since she was little. Jason Kelce asked her who her favorite Chiefs player was, and Clark was quick with the flattery.
“I mean obviously Travis is up there,” Clark said, which elicited a fist-pumping reaction from Travis.
“But I’m obviously a big Patrick fan too,” continued Clark. “The both of you, you’re pretty great.”
Kelce then did a hilarious Kermit-like impression of his Chiefs quarterback.
Such a great moment for two of sports’ biggest icons.
Clark noted that she hoped to attend a Chiefs game soon with the playoffs on the horizon. The No. 1-seeded Kansas City earned a bye and will face its first test of the postseason at Arrowhead on Jan. 18 or 19.