Travis Kelce Raves About What Makes Caitlin Clark Such a Kind Person
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are a few days away from trying to win their third straight Super Bowl, which would make them the first team in NFL history to pull off the three-peat. While that's a pretty serious challenge, the tight end has spent some time this week talking about non-football topics with the media.
That continued Wednesday when he was asked about Caitlin Clark, the WNBA star who is a big Chiefs fan and was seen sitting next to Taylor Swift at the team's playoff win over the Houston Texans last month.
Kelce raved about how great of a person Clark is and how cool it has been for him to get to know her more.
"It's been so cool to see her at Taylor's concert and come out to a Chiefs game and hang out with us," Kelce said. "I just have nothing but great things to say about who she is as a person. She’s so welcoming and warm as an individual that she can have a conversation with anybody. She’s cut from the same cloth as me in that regard. Us midwesterners, we tend to accept everybody with open arms. She was so kind to my family and everyone in the suite when she came to K.C. So huge fan of Caitlin Clark in my family and friend group."
We will have to wait and see if Clark will join Swift back in a luxury suite for this Sunday's game.