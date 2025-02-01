Travis Kelce Receives Fine For Taunting in Chiefs AFC Title Game Win Over Bills
Travis Kelce was fined $11,255 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the Kansas City Chiefs 32-29 AFC championship game win over the Buffalo Bills.
Following a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes late in the second quarter of the game, Kelce came over and started talking in the face of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who made the tackle on Mahomes in the end zone. Though Hamlin appeared to avoid reacting back at Kelce, Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips came in and head-butted Kelce.
Kelce flopped backwards in response, and Phillips wound up getting penalized despite Kelce initiating the interaction. The penalty did not end up having a huge impact on the game, as the Chiefs elected to take the penalty yardage on their extra point attempt, which kicker Harrison Butker converted.
Now, Kelce is getting fined for his part in the action after the touchdown. Phillips also received a $6,722 fine for unnecessary roughness and the use of his helmet on Kelce. The only other fine for the game was doled out to Bills linebacker Matt Milano, who received a $11,255 fine for a face mask on Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in the fourth quarter.