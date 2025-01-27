SI

Chiefs' Travis Kelce Drew a Penalty After Patrick Mahomes’s TD With a Dramatic Flop

This was an Oscar-worthy flop by Kelce.

Tim Capurso

Kelce reacts after a push from Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.
Kelce reacts after a push from Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. / Screengrab Twitter @_MLFootball
Travis Kelce put his acting chops to good use during the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

After Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scored on a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter with 1:55 remaining, Kelce got in the face of multiple Bills defenders, seemingly to talk some trash after the Chiefs' touchdown.

When Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips retaliated by lightly shoving Kelce, the Chiefs tight end sold the push with an Oscar-worthy flop, falling backwards and throwing his hands in the air.

The two officials in the vicinity clearly had their eyes on the scrum, and flagged Phillips for unnecessary roughness, a 15-yard penalty that was enforced on the ensuing extra point, a chip shot that was converted by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

It's not the first time the words Chiefs and flop have been mentioned in the same sentence, as many accused Mahomes of the same offense during a sideline run in Kansas City's divisional round win over the Houston Texans.

Kansas City took a 21-16 lead over Buffalo into the locker room at halftime.

