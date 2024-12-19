Travis Kelce Reflects on Possible 'Last Hurrah' Playing in Hometown of Cleveland
Cleveland native Travis Kelce has carved out a Hall of Fame career for the Kansas City Chiefs. Of his 195 career games (regular season and postseason), just two have been played on the road at the Cleveland Browns.
The Chiefs beat the Browns 21–7 on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field. Kelce caught four of his eight targets for 27 yards in the win, which he acknowledged on this week's episode of his New Heights podcast was likely the last game he'll ever play in his hometown.
“It felt so surreal, I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll ever play in Cleveland, but it kinda felt like I was giving it one last hurrah before I’m done, because you know I’ve only played there twice in 12 years. Unless we get thrown on there in the next couple I don’t see if ever happening again. It was just a special day for me, personally," he said.
While Kelce has avoided putting a timeframe on his eventual retirement decision, it has been a storyline throughout Kansas City's season. While Kelce has been fairly productive this season, with 84 receptions for 702 yards and two touchdowns, it is on pace to be his least productive season as a full-time player.
His brother and podcast cohost Jason Kelce retired after last season at 36, and is thriving in his nascent media career. Travis, 35, will have plenty of opportunities in sports media and has already dipped his toe into Hollywood. Throw in his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, and he has plenty to look forward to after his football days are over, whether that is at the end of this season or after a few more years with the Chiefs.
In any case, it is very likely that he's played his last game in Cleveland, which is certainly a notable moment for a player so closely connected with his hometown.