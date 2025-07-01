Travis Kelce Sounded So Regretful Talking About Old Dating Show 'Catching Kelce'
Before Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, there was his dating show, Catching Kelce—though it sounds like he'd prefer everyone forget about that one.
Speaking on an episode of the Bussin With The Boys podcast released Tuesday, the tight end described Catching Kelce as "the worst thing I ever did," and appeared genuinely regretful to even be talking about it. To be honest, it was quite funny (considering we personally do not share Kelce's embarrassment).
"It didn't set me up for anything. I didn't realize what reality TV really was," Kelce said of the show, laughing. "I don't even think anybody watched it."
He added: "I was like, 'Yeah, I'm having fun, I'm having fun, I'm having fun,' and then I was like, 'Oh sh--, everybody is going to be able to see this forever.'"
Kelce said the show led to some season-long teasing from his teammates, but he found that fun—which isn't surprising. "It's locker room banter, it's all fun," he mused. And out on the field, he "had a pretty solid year after that," so "it wasn't like I wasn't being accountable."
But he did note that he'd never want to do that again, even if asked.
Watch that funny moment below starting at 2:23:00:
In another part of the episode, Kelce also shared a very on-brand complaint about his time dating Taylor Swift, which is that paparazzi have ruined his ability to ... uh ... go freely while on the golf course. Read between the lines there.
Overall, though, the good news for the future Hall of Famer is that he shouldn't ever need to go on a reality dating show again, even if he and Swift call it quits. He's far too famous for that now (and could just stick to putting his number on bracelets, anyway).