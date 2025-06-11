Travis Kelce Got Roasted by Chiefs' Steve Spagnuolo for Not Being Very Smart in School
Of all the things Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is known for, his academic achievements don't exactly make the cut.
Kelce infamously got into trouble back at the University of Cincinnati when he failed a drug test and then had to work his way back into his coaches' good graces. The former Bearcats prospect ultimately got his career back on track to go on to become one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history in Kansas City—and his story is still being written.
During a recent episode of New Heights, though, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo couldn't resist roasting Kelce with a savage line about his scholarly past. (Kelce was able to eke out a 3.2 GPA to keep his spot on the Cincinnati football team after being told he needed at least a 3.0.)
"I value what I call 'football get it,'" Spagnuolo said. "Listen, you don't have to be a 4.0 student in college, I mean I don't ask about GPAs, right? Trav wouldn't be able to play defense if we were asking about GPAs."
Good one from the Chiefs coach.
The point of the matter is, Kelce knows how to ball. Other people know Aristotle.