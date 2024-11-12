SI

Travis Kelce’s Classy Gesture to Chiefs' Blocked-FG Hero Loved By Fans

Andy Nesbitt

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are now 9-0 after their dramatic win over the Broncos.
Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are now 9-0 after their dramatic win over the Broncos. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs remained unbeaten with a dramatic 16-14 victory over the Denver Broncos this past Sunday. While the team is used to being saved by stars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, it was an unlikely hero that made the most important play to seal the win.

Linebacker Leo Chenal blocked the Broncos' 35-yard field goal attempt as time expired, sending the sold out crowd at Arrowhead Stadium into hysterics.

Following the game Chenal experienced two cool things. According to The Athletic's Nate Taylor, Andy Reid had Chenal break down the final huddle in the locker room and then Chenal asked Kelce for a favor.

Once coach Reid finished his postgame remarks, he let Chenal break down the team’s final huddle, a first-time moment in his career. A few minutes later, before his postgame shower, Chenal asked Kelce for something he’s wanted since his rookie season.

Just before Chenal left the locker room, Kelce, still shirtless, gave his teammate the memento he wanted: his red, game-worn No. 87 jersey with his signature and a short message to Chenal written in black Sharpie on the white No. 7.

“I’ve been waiting for the right time,” Chenal said, smiling. “I felt I earned it.”

Andy Nesbitt
