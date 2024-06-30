Travis Kelce Shared 'the Only' Scenario He'd Leave Chiefs, Immediately Backtracked
Perhaps all this time Travis Kelce has spent in London, where he has joined girlfriend and pop star Taylor Swift on her Eras tour, has got the Kansas City Chiefs tight end thinking.
Kelce, during a recent episode of the New Heights podcast he co-hosts alongside his brother Jason, explored the possibility of leaving the Chiefs when a fan, via a question on social media, asked him if he would ever play for a hypothetical NFL team located in London.
Kelce, without hesitation and with some profanity, said yes.
"I'm waiting for that team to play for another team other than the Chiefs," Kelce said. "Like that's the only situation. If I get to play abroad."
Minutes later, perhaps realizing the optics of the answer to fans of the Chiefs, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions in the NFL, Kelce backtracked.
"Let’s be honest, I’d never leave the Chiefs… but playing in London sounds fun," Kelce wrote in a post onto his account on X, formerly Twitter.
The obvious deterrents to Kelce's potential London dream are his age—he will turn 35 in October—and the NFL's ability to make its own dream a reality.
It's no secret as to the relationship the league has with London—the NFL has played games there since the 2007 season, and commissioner Roger Goodell has even considered the possibility of putting a team—heck, perhaps even a whole division—in London, as he said during an interview back in October of 2022.
To that end, Kelce and his brother Jason both agreed that London would be the most likely destination for an NFL team, should the league go international, with Travis predicting it would occur within the next 10 years.
If that's the case, Kelce, who just received a new, two-year contract from the Chiefs back in April, likely wouldn't be around to see it.
Kelce, when asked about his potential retirement at Chiefs minicamp in June, declined to put a timeframe on it, but did say that he intends to play "until the wheels fall off."
Kelce, who injured his knee in September then suffered an ankle sprain in October, produced his lowest receiving yardage total since 2015 during the '24 regular season, then stepped up in the postseason, racking up 32 catches for 355 yards and three touchdowns during the team's Super Bowl run.
He will more than likely finish his career with the Chiefs. But Kelce's London comments are certainly some food for thought.