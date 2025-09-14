Travis Kelce Shared Sweet Detail About His Proposal to Taylor Swift
Last month, Travis Kelce proposed to singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Shortly after Swift made her first appearance on Kelce's podcast, New Heights, he got down on one knee and Swift said yes.
The Chiefs tight end and pop icon quickly became a power couple after they began dating about two years ago, so naturally, their proposal had fans and much of the internet swooning. Ahead of the Chiefs' second game of the season against the Eagles, Kelce fittingly shared a couple sweet details about the proposal to Fox Sports' Erin Andrew, who initially helped vouch for Kelce and set the couple up.
“She can tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating. I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there," Kelce said of his nerves during the proposal. "It's been an exciting ride up to this day and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”
Kelce added of Swift, “She has brought excitement and joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am.”
Now, Kelce and Swift are set to spend the rest of their lives together.